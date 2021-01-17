https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/outrageous-ten-days-still-know-little-deaths-four-trump-supporters-us-capitol/

Much has been written about violent events at the Capital on January 6th. But we really don’t know much and the DC and Capitol police have provided little related to the deaths from that day.

We’ve reported on how Antifa infiltrated the crowd at the Capital on January 6th and how Big Media is blaming their violent acts on Trump supporters. But overall we actually know very little about the events at the Capitol on that day. For example, what and who caused the deaths of the Trump supporters at the Capitol on January 6th?

The policeman whom Big Media claims died from being hit by a fire extinguisher reportedly had medical conditions and died the day after the Capitol events:

We know that Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was killed in the Capital after being shot by a Capitol policeman. But we don’t know identity of the policeman. There are reports the policeman may have been anti-Trump. We cannot confirm this till we know the shooter’s name:

As far as the other Trump supporters killed at the Capitol we know little. One woman was reportedly trampled to death but what caused the stampede? There are reports the police started shooting tear gas without warning the Trump supporters outside the event. Is this what started the stampede?

The remaining two individuals reportedly died from natural causes. The police originally claimed the two men and Ms. Boyland died from medical emergencies (getting trampled apparently fits in this category):

The other three who died from medical emergencies were identified as 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Alabama, and 34-year-old Roseanne Boylan of Kennesaw, Georgia.

Mr. Boylan reportedly died from a stroke and Mr. Greeson reportedly died from a heart attack. But were these emergencies caused by the police creating panic by sending flash bangs and tear gas into the crowd of peaceful Trump supporters?

We need more information on the deaths of the Trump supporters. How did they die and who fired the shots that may have killed them.

Big Media pushes the lie that Trump supporters are violent and President Trump incited a mob, ignoring years of violence from Antifa and BLM. Nothing could be further from the truth.

