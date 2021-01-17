https://www.theepochtimes.com/parler-ceo-no-indication-big-tech-company-warnings-were-deadly-serious-until-last-minute_3659863.html

Parler CEO John Matze, whose company is still reeling after Amazon Web Services suspended the company’s account, said that there was no indication from Amazon, Apple, or Google before they pulled services earlier this week.

After the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Apple and Google removed the Parler app from their respective Google Play and Apple App Store apps. And last Monday, AWS removed Parler from its servers after giving the upstart “free speech” social media platform a short notice.

“It’s very, very interesting that they all, on the exact same day without previously indicating, they never indicated to us that there was any serious or material problem with our app,” Matze told Fox News in an interview that is to be aired on Sunday. “But on the same day, you know, all on the same day, they send us these very threatening notices.”

Matze added: “So we said, ‘OK, let’s call this. Let’s see what you know, let’s see what Google said. Oh, they actually never emailed us and we have no way to contact them. OK, so Google is out. Apple … we called our rep, and they basically shrugged it off and made no indication that this was deadly serious, despite … their email being very serious.”

Matze alleged that “Amazon, as usual, [was] basically saying, ‘Oh, I never saw any material problems. There’s no issues.’ You know, they were played it off very nonchalantly. And so we had still even, you know, on the 8th and the 9th, you know, we had no real indication that this was, you know, deadly serious.”

The Epoch Times has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Parler last week filed a lawsuit against AWS, demanding that the firm reinstate the social media company’s service while alleging that AWS engaged in monopolistic practices.

“This case is not about suppressing speech or stifling viewpoints. It is not about a conspiracy to restrain trade,” Amazon Web Services said in response on Jan. 13. “Instead, this case is about Parler’s demonstrated unwillingness and inability to remove from the servers of Amazon Web Services (‘AWS’) content that threatens the public safety, such as by inciting and planning the rape, torture, and assassination of named public officials and private citizens.”

Before the Big Tech firms moved against Parler, the social media platform was the fastest-growing one at the start of the year.

“We were number one on the App Store. We were above Facebook, we were above TikTok, we were above YouTube, above Instagram, above every app on the App Store in the United States. We were number one before we got the ax,” Matze added.

