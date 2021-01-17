https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/parler-is-back/

Look for Parler to come back online in the next 24 hours.

CEO John Matze posted to the Parler platform on Sunday sparking rumors that the site will be brought back online imminently. The message, dated January 16, suggests the social network found a new cloud hosting platform, after Parler was booted from Amazon Web Services.

John Matze — “Now seems like the right time to remind — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!”