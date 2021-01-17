https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/photos-expose-another-fakenews-media-lie-rudy-giuliani-seen-back-white-house-saturday/

Last week the #FakeNews media ran headlines and reports that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and President Trump had a falling out.

The New York Times led the charge, saying President Trump stiffed Rudy Giuliani and won’t take his calls.

But it was all fake news.

Rudy Giuliani was seen back at the White House on Saturday. Trump’s attorney was pictured entering the White House this weekend.

