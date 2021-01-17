About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: Massive Armed National Guard Presence All Over the Capitol in DC, Over 15,000 Plus
January 13, 2021
He Just Can't Help Himself, Bless His Heart: Chris Wallace Defends 'Dr.' Jill Biden; Nobody 'Made a Fuss' About Calling MLK 'Doctor'
December 21, 2020
Video: Jill Biden Gets Asked About Hunter Biden Scandal, What Happened Next Was (Sadly) All Too Familiar
December 10, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy