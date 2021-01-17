http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AEwC8-iPzCw/

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Temple University graduate who was shot while walking his dog last week in Philadelphia.

“A police source tells FOX 29 one of the suspects, a 20-year-old, is facing murder and weapons charges. More information is expected from Philadelphia police soon,” the outlet reported Saturday.

Authorities said 25-year-old Milan Loncar was shot just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday a short walk from his home in Brewerytown.

The Philadelphia Police Department detailed the events in a blog post Thursday:

The male victim, who was walking his dog, was approached by two individuals. During an apparent robbery one of the individuals points a handgun at the victim and then both suspects start reaching towards the victim’s pants pockets before the victim is shot one time in his chest. Both suspects fled on foot westbound on Jefferson and then southbound on 31st Street.

“A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction,” the post read.

The department also shared surveillance footage of the incident:

“Loncar, who recently graduated from Temple University, is being remembered as a kind and gentle man who loved his family, friends, and dog Roo; his dog never left his side after being shot,” ABC 6 reported.

As of Sunday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created to increase the reward money has raised $55,078 of its $25,000 goal.

“Something seemingly small that you have seen or overheard could be the tip that leads to justice for Milan and brings a semblance of peace to his family who will spend forever missing him,” the page read.

Loncar’s girlfriend, Olivia Gorski, called her boyfriend her soulmate, adding, “I don’t think I have a plan anymore without him.”

The two had planned to move in together in February.

“Everyone that met him knows he was the best person on this planet,” said his sister, Jelena.

