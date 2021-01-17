https://thehill.com/homenews/news/534638-police-woman-arrested-at-checkpoint-said-she-was-officer-cabinet-member

A woman was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Sunday after attempting to pass police barricades while flashing a military police challenge coin and claiming to be both a member of President TrumpDonald TrumpFacebook temporarily bans ads for weapons accessories following Capitol riots Sasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP Section 230 worked after the insurrection, but not before: How to regulate social media MORE‘s Cabinet and of law enforcement, U.S. Capitol Police said.

In an arrest report obtained by The Hill, U.S. Capitol Police said Linda Magovern, a 63-year-old Connecticut woman, told officers at a checkpoint by Columbus Circle that she was “a part of the presidential cabinet” while displaying a military police challenge coin.

The checkpoint was one of many set up around Washington, D.C., to restrict access to areas near this week’s presidential inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Magovern then proceeded to drive around Columbus Circle and was stopped again near Union Station. She was arrested on suspicion of falsely impersonating a police officer, failing to obey police and fleeing from police, according to the report.

Downtown Washington has been virtually locked down for days due to security concerns surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMissouri woman seen with Pelosi sign charged in connection with Capitol riots Facebook temporarily bans ads for weapons accessories following Capitol riots Sasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP MORE after a violent riot earlier this month at the U.S. Capitol. Five people died during the Jan. 6 violence, including a Capitol Police officer, while another officer who responded to the scene died several days later.

Magovern’s arrest follows the arrest at an inauguration security checkpoint of a Virginia man on Friday who police said was found to be in possession of an unregistered firearm and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

