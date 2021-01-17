https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/pop-culture-will-take-kids-warns-james-dobson/

The result of Democrats controlling Washington will be “more regulation, less freedom, more taxation, less religious liberty, more socialism, less democracy [and] more funds for abortion,” contends James Dobson.

And, he said in his latest newsletter, there will be “less support for the sanctity of human life, less funding for the military, more illegal immigration, more restrictions on speech, less patriotism, more wasteful spending, less support for families, more regulations on business, more appeasement of China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, less support for the electoral college, trillions more dollars for climate nonsense, more LGBTQ propaganda, less moral compunction, more governmental corruption, less oversight of elections, more ‘cancel culture,’ fewer police officers, more gun control, and less government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

Dobson is the founder of Focus on the Family, the James Dobson Institute and host of the “Family Talk” radio program.

He previously described Joe Biden’s declared support of transgender surgery for children as “lunacy.” And he warned of Biden’s plan to “bring an open season on the unborn child.” And he said, “Biden’s regime will also usher in other forms of moral depravity.”

Dobson, who has advised multiple presidents, written 71 books and broadcasts on more than 1,300 radio station, said the Democrat’s agenda could cost America its “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

He said nation is facing a “momentous and dangerous” time.

The U.S. Supreme Court “lamely punted” away an opportunity to evaluate critical issues concerning the legitimacy of the 2020 election, he said.

The court was the “one institution” that could have sort out the truth, he said.

Dobson noted a new Quinnipiac University poll that found 38% of voters believe there was widespread fraud during the November election. But now, he said, the issue is “unresolved.”

With Democrats winning the two Georgia Senate seats, the upper chamber is now in the hands of Vice President Kamala Harris, Dobson noted.

“As I warned in December, there will be no checks and balances within our system of government. The most radical ideas promoted by President Joe Biden and his majority party will be enacted,” he wrote.

For example, he said Americans should expect approval of the “horrendous” Equality Act.

“You might want to keep track of these items as they occur. This is just the beginning,” he said. “America and Western civilization will never be the same, because it is not possible to back up on a freeway. Once radical changes are implemented, they will become ensconced in law and culture. I am most concerned about what all this means for the next generation. Children are extremely vulnerable to leftist curricula in the public schools.

“Specifically, I am worried about parental rights and the legality of home schooling. It is the only protection for kids,” he said. “Writing now to parents and grandparents in 2021, never in history has it been more important for you to defend your kids and your rights to raise them in the fear and admonition of the Lord. Fight for it with your very lives. If you are too intimidated or distracted to give priority to your children, the popular culture will take them to hell.”

He continued: “We conservative Christians are now experiencing one of the most difficult challenges of our lives. Everything we have fought to defend and preserve seems to have been lost. … We conservative Christians have been ridiculed and out-voted at almost every turn. We have won a few battles, but there have been many devastating losses, especially during 2020. Some may be asking, ‘What should we do, Lord?'”

The answer, he said, is to keep battling.

“We must not abandon our conservative politicians who are up against formidable opposition from the Left. Our Bible-believing pastors are facing unrelenting pressure, and it isn’t going to get easier. Godly teachers and professors need to know we have their backs. Many Christians in the military may feel lonely and overwhelmed. Police officers and firefighters need to know we are praying for them. Those of us on the home front must not cut and run. Your children are watching you daily. Don’t disappoint them at this time of crisis. We must stay in the field.”

