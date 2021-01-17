https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/01/15/pro-sodomy-female-preacher-joins-southern-baptist-leader-in-call-for-trump-impeachment/

Earlier this week, Reformation Charlotte reported that Russell Moore, a Democrat and the head of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, was leading the Evangelical charge to call on Congress to impeach Donald Trump. The George Soros-linked Russell Moore wrote in an email communication that if he were a Senator, he would vote to convict Donald Trump of charges for inciting violence — a completely absurd charge.

Now, other leftists and pro-homosexual church leaders are joining Moore in his anti-conservative cause calling for the frivolous impeachment of Donald Trump to be upheld.

Among them is pro-sodomy, pro-abortion United Methodist General Secretary of Church and Society, Susan Henry-Crowe, who issued a statement in support of the impeachment and calling on Congress to bar him from ever holding office again.

“I, as General Secretary, support the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment of the President Donald J. Trump,” she writes, “and urge the Senate to convict and bar him from ever holding public office again.” Citing absurd claims of racism and anti-Democratic sentiments, she continues, “The president bears responsibility for inciting this mob riot. Words were weaponized into violence last week, but the seeds had been sown years before.”

Of course, it should come as no surprise that a president who has governed further to the right than any president in modern history would be a threat to the continued leftward drift of progressive church leadership like Moore and Henry-Crowe.

Moore’s call for impeachment prompted one prominent seminary professor to call for the removal or resignation of Moore from his own office, as he does not represent the majority of people in the Southern Baptist Convention, yet, he continues to set himself up as the spokesperson for the Evangelical Church and uses his platform to promote his own leftist agenda.