Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the riot on January 6 at the Capitol was the “most serious presidential crime in the history of the United States of America.”

Jamie Raskin said, “Well, the Constitution talks about conviction removal and disqualifications from holding further public office. I don’t think anybody would seriously argue that we should establish a precedent where every president on the way out the door has two weeks or three weeks or four weeks to try to incite an armed insurrection against the Union or organize a coup against the Union, and if it succeeds, he becomes a dictator, and if it fails, he’s not subject to impeachment or conviction because we want to let bygones be bygones. This was the most serious presidential crime in the history of the United States of America. The most dangerous crime by a president ever committed against the United States, and there are Republicans who are recognizing it as well as Democrats.”

He added, “I want to single out my colleague Liz Cheney who I think perfectly said our situation, Jake. She said that Donald Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob, he lit the match that led to the violent insurrection. None of it would have happened without him. Everything is due to his actions, and this was the most sweeping betrayal, the most terrible betrayal of a presidential oath in office.”

