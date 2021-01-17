https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-temporarily-suspended-from-twitter_3660145.html

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced her personal Twitter account was temporarily suspended by the social media company.

According to a statement from her office on Sunday, the freshman lawmaker said the San Francisco-based company claimed she made posts that could lead to a “risk of violence.”

The Epoch Times has reached out to Twitter for comment.

“Just days after the Silicon Valley Cartel launched a multi-front attack to chill free speech in America by deplatforming President Donald Trump and purging an unknown number of conservatives, Twitter has decided to suspend my personal account without explanation,” Greene said in a statement. “The borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse is out of control. If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to false accusations of “inciting violence” simply for having a conservative view…the censorship has got to stop.”

Greene said that the posts flagged by Twitter asserted that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief operating officer, Gabriel Sterling, were responsible for alleged voter fraud in the state on Nov. 3 and during the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is searched by U.S. Capitol Police after setting off the metal detector outside the doors to the House of Representatives Chamber in Washington on Jan. 12, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It came more than a week after Twitter suspended President Donald Trump’s account following his remarks to supporters in D.C. on Jan. 6 as the U.S. Capitol was breached during the Joint Session of Congress. Later, Trump called on demonstrators during Jan. 20’s Inauguration Day not to engage in violence and lawlessness.

Meanwhile, social media platform Parler, which was championed by right-wing commentators, was suspended by Amazon Web Services (AWS) earlier this month. Amazon said the platform failed to moderate users’ content and asserted that some users made violent threats.

Parler has since filed a lawsuit against AWS to restore its service, while arguing that AWS is engaging in monopolistic practices. The suit noted that Twitter is a major client of AWS.

In her statement on Sunday, Greene called on Congress to protect free speech on social media platforms.

“Americans rights are being stripped and they aren’t being heard by the people they elected to represent them. And with Big Tech silencing them, they literally can’t be heard. The censorship has got to stop,” she added.

