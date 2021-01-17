https://justthenews.com/world/russian-judge-order-putin-political-foe-navalny-held-30-day-upon-returning-country?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Russian judge on Monday ordered poisoned Putin political foe Alexei Navalny to be remanded in custody for 30 days, according to a Navalyn spokesperson.

The ruling concluded an hours-long court hearing set up at a police precinct where Navalyn was held since his arrest at a Moscow airport Sunday, the Associated Press reports.

Navalny flew to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He was detained at passport control at Sheremetyevo airport after flying in Sunday evening from Berlin, where he was treated following the poisoning in August.

Navalny’s arrest prompted a criticism from U.S. and European officials,

Incoming Democratic President Joe Biden’s pick for national security adviser, Jack Sullivan, called on Russian authorities to free Navalny.

“Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable,” Sullivan tweeted.

The outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. “strongly condemns” the decision to arrest Navalny.

The incarceration appears connected to Navalny’s parole violation for a December 2014 convicted on charges of fraud and money-laundering, the wire service also reports.

