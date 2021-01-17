https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/534630-schiff-says-massive-intelligence-and-security-failure-led-to

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffAngus King warns of ‘grave danger’ of Trump revealing classified information Schiff says ‘massive intelligence and security failure’ led to Capitol breach Sunday shows – Capital locked down ahead of Biden’s inauguration MORE (D-Calif.) on Sunday blamed a “massive intelligence and security failure” for the seizure of the U.S. Capitol for hours earlier this month by a violent riot, and vowed that it would be investigated.

Speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Schiff said that many aspects of the Jan. 6 incident would be investigated, including reports that some lawmakers took people through the Capitol on “reconnaissance” tours ahead of the attack.

“Along with my fellow chairs, we are beginning an investigation into what went wrong,” Schiff said. “I think there’s a massive intelligence and security failure here that needs to be fully investigated,”

#QAnon in Congress? Amid probes that some lawmakers gave unsanctioned tours of the Capitol in advance of Jan. 6, @RepAdamSchiff tells @margbrennan: “If there are members of Congress that are complicit…in helping individuals do reconnaissance, they need to be held accountable” pic.twitter.com/UiJSGkezGF — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 17, 2021

Schiff said if members of Congress are found to have aided the rioters by showing them around before the takeover should face punishment.

“If there are members of Congress that are complicit, beyond the complicity of challenging the election and propagating the president’s lies, but more specifically involved in helping individuals do reconnaissance, they need to be held accountable,” he said.

Schiff’s comments come as Democrats have called for retribution against GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate who supported the president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results even after the riot overtook the Capitol and forced them to hide for hours in secure areas.

The president now faces an historic second impeachment trial in the Senate over the Jan. 6 riot, which began after his supporters departed a rally near the White House at his direction and marched to the Capitol in the hopes of pressuring more Republicans to overturn the election results.

Five people including one Capitol Police officer died due to injuries he sustained in the attack, and one Capitol Police officer who responded to the scene died days after the incident.

