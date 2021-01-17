http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rSFmI0BbJxA/

During an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) urged his GOP colleagues to join him and the Democrats in voting to impeach President Donald Trump even though his term ends on January 20.

The House impeached Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after a group of the president’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Schumer argued that Trump inciting the group is “the most despicable action any president has ever taken” and said convicting him means he can never run for office again.

“What Donald Trump did is the most despicable action any president has ever taken,” Schumer emphasized. “And he should be convicted at this trial. In addition, if we convict him, we can then, by only 51 votes, remove him from ever running for office again. I know we want to heal. But when something this awful happens, to just push it off, we’ll not heal.”

Host Scott Pelley told Schumer that it “doesn’t seem likely” 17 Senate Republicans will vote to convict the president.

“I just believe that our Republican colleagues, when they look at this, will see how awful this was, what it means in history, and join us in convicting him,” Schumer replied.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

