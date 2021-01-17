https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/secretary-state-mike-pompeo-confirms-reporting-april-wuhan-institute-virology-likely-place-origin-covid-19/
Secretary of State Pompeo revealed on Friday implicated the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the epicenter of COVID-19. This agrees with our reporting from April last year.
The Daily Mail reported yesterday:
Advertisement – story continues below
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on the World Health Organization to fully investigate the possibility that the COVID-19 virus accidentally escaped from a lab in Wuhan, revealing new U.S. intelligence that he says raises troubling questions.
Pompeo issued the public call on Friday night, one day after a WHO research team landed in Wuhan, where under strict Chinese oversight they are reportedly not investigating the lab.
TRENDING: Biden Inaugural Like Baghdad: Green Zone, Red Zone, Military Checkpoints to Enter and Leave Downtown D.C., Bridges Into City to Be Closed
‘Beijing continues today to withhold vital information that scientists need to protect the world from this deadly virus, and the next one,’ Pompeo said as he revealed previously unreported intelligence implicating the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in the origins of the pandemic.
This is consistent with our reporting from last April. We reported numerous articles connecting COVID-19 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology:
Advertisement – story continues below
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Shi Zhengli and the Wuhan Institute of Virology Connected to Coronavirus EXPERIMENTED WITH LIVE ANIMALS …And We Have Proof!
We reported evidence in April that even Chinese officials had already reported the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the China coronavirus in April:
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Evidence Chinese Officials Reported Wuhan Institute Was Source of Coronavirus Through February
The China coronavirus started in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It may have been released on purpose. The CCP should be held accountable on a world stage for trillions in damages and thousands of deaths around the world.