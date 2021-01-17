https://www.oann.com/sen-graham-writes-letter-to-sen-schumer-opposing-impeachment/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-graham-writes-letter-to-sen-schumer-opposing-impeachment

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, walked with President Donald Trump as they boarded Air Force One upon arrival at Valley International Airport, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:35 PM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) fired off a letter to Sen. Chuck Shumer (D-N.Y.) opposing the impeachment push against President Trump. In the letter on Saturday, Graham told Schumer if the Senate does not immediately dismiss the article against President Trump, it will delay the healing of the nation.

Graham also asserted an impeachment trial for a former president would be unconstitutional. The senator is also calling on Joe Biden to stop impeachment efforts.

“It’s a horribly bad idea that would further divide the county. Put the presidency itself at risk and I hope that Democrats will stand down,” Graham stated. “I’m calling on President-elect Biden in the spirit of healing the nation to tell Schumer and Pelosi end the impeachment of President Trump after he leaves office.”

Graham also urged Schumer to withstand partisan pressure regarding impeachment.

MORE NEWS: Mich. State Capitol Prepares For Potentially Violent Protest

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...