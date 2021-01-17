https://www.oann.com/sen-graham-writes-letter-to-sen-schumer-opposing-impeachment/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-graham-writes-letter-to-sen-schumer-opposing-impeachment

UPDATED 12:35 PM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) fired off a letter to Sen. Chuck Shumer (D-N.Y.) opposing the impeachment push against President Trump. In the letter on Saturday, Graham told Schumer if the Senate does not immediately dismiss the article against President Trump, it will delay the healing of the nation.

My letter to Democratic Leader Schumer. The Senate should vote to dismiss the article of impeachment once it is received in the Senate. We will be delaying indefinitely, if not forever, the healing of this great Nation if we do otherwise. pic.twitter.com/fjVcf7iVPf — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2021

Graham also asserted an impeachment trial for a former president would be unconstitutional. The senator is also calling on Joe Biden to stop impeachment efforts.

“It’s a horribly bad idea that would further divide the county. Put the presidency itself at risk and I hope that Democrats will stand down,” Graham stated. “I’m calling on President-elect Biden in the spirit of healing the nation to tell Schumer and Pelosi end the impeachment of President Trump after he leaves office.”

Graham also urged Schumer to withstand partisan pressure regarding impeachment.

