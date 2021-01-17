https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-josh-hawleys-florida-fundraiser-canceled-by-loews-hotels-over-capitol-breach_3660495.html

Loews Hotels Group has pulled out of a planned February fundraiser in Florida for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) saying it’s opposed to “all who supported and incited” the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building. “In light of recent events we have informed the host of this event that it will no longer be held at our hotel in Orlando or at any Loews Hotel for that matter,” Sarah Murov, a spokesperson for the luxury hotel chain, said in a statement on Saturday. “Loews Hotels & Co is horrified and opposed to the January 6th events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited those actions.” The freshman Republican senator from Missouri supported an Electoral College challenge before rioters and hundreds of protesters breached the Capitol building, disrupting debates in both the House and Senate as lawmakers were forced to shelter in place or evacuate, and police and security …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

