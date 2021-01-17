A study of almost a dozen North Carolina school districts found an “extremely limited” rate of coronavirus transmission and no transmission from children to adults.

The study , conducted over a nine-week period, tracked 100,000 people across 11 school districts and found that only 32 coronavirus cases were acquired at school, and none of those instances involved child-to-adult transmission, according to ABC 11 News Raleigh-Durham .

“Over 9 weeks, 11 participating school districts had more than 90,000 students and staff attend school in-person; of these, there were 773 community-acquired SARS-CoV-2 infections documented by molecular testing,” the study’s abstract reads. “Through contact tracing, NC health department staff determined an additional 32 infections were acquired within schools. No instances of child-to-adult transmission of SARS-CoV-2 were reported within schools.”

The study focused primarily on hybrid instruction, which combines in-person and remote learning, and took place between Aug. 15 and Oct. 23.

“As the community rates took off, their plans and procedures were in place, and they toed the line. And the differences were really outstanding, and in fact, the worse things get in the community, paradoxically, the greater the advantage to be in a high compliance area like a school,” Dr. Daniel Benjamin, a Duke School of Medicine professor of pediatrics and the lead author of the report, said about the results crediting the schools’ adherence to social distancing policies.

Last year, a German study concluded that children do not play a major role in spreading the coronavirus in schools and may even serve as a “brake” on the disease .