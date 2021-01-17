https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60055c209cd48c07edeb3360
Former homeland security officials say the Capitol riot exposed the shortcomings of Trump’s DHS, with inexperienced staff and a focus on immigration instead of extremism….
Comic book artist Steve Lightle, who worked for both DC and Marvel, died of cardiac arrest just three days after coming down with what he thought was a cold….
The third time was the charm for the Buccaneers. The Bucs lost both of their regular season matchups to the Saints and they got blown out in the second one, but Sunday’s game in the Superdome went the…
In a briefing held ahead of Desert Storm’s 30th anniversary, analysts revisited the elements that made it successful….
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars, following a new trial over a high-profile bribery scheme involving South Korea’s former president…