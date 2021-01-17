https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/01/delusions-of-unity-week-at-legal-insurrection/

All the news you may have missed.

The theme for Joe Biden’s inauguration is “America United.” Are you feeling the unity yet?

Democrats sure have a funny way of showing their desire for unity.

They can’t let go of their hatred of Trump.

Of course they do.

Somehow, Antifa is never accused of violence by Democrats.

Silencing critics is not a sign of good faith.

They want COVID lock downs to end now? What changed?

Will he get a refund now?

Our media is a joke.

Ratings problems?

World news.

Branco cartoon!