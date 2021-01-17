https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/17/the-dodger-stadium-covid-19-vaccination-site-will-be-closed-on-monday-for-mlk-day/

Dodger Stadium, now one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination sites in Los Angeles County, will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday:

From KTLA:

The Dodger Stadium vaccination site, which was once a massive testing location, will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday and vaccines will continue being administered on Tuesday morning.

Maybe Covid doesn’t spread on holidays?

And we’re pretty sure MLK would be OK with, you know, saving people on *his* day:

Right?

