https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/17/the-dodger-stadium-covid-19-vaccination-site-will-be-closed-on-monday-for-mlk-day/

Dodger Stadium, now one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination sites in Los Angeles County, will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday:

The Dodger Stadium vaccine distribution site is… closing for the holiday Monday?! Surely, CBS news, my ears are deceiving me… — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) January 17, 2021

From KTLA:

The Dodger Stadium vaccination site, which was once a massive testing location, will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday and vaccines will continue being administered on Tuesday morning.

Maybe Covid doesn’t spread on holidays?

It’s not actually an emergency to the people who we need to act like this is an emergency — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 17, 2021

And we’re pretty sure MLK would be OK with, you know, saving people on *his* day:

Hey I’m sure MLK would rather people stay at home on his birthday rather than facilitate the end to a pandemic. Sounds just like him! https://t.co/f7RmrjsuiI — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 17, 2021

Right?

Call me crazy, but needlessly delaying when a life-saving vaccine is administered to thousands of people does not strike me as the appropriate way to honor Martin Luther King Jr. https://t.co/KkOOQBNCEJ — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) January 17, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

