Many people have lamented the Democrats’ massive election and voter fraud that occurred leading up to the election, on Election Day, and since then. However, in sharpening our focus, something much more sinister comes into play.

What the Democrats have done, starting years before, is to attempt to usurp legitimate governing power and engineer a coup against the United States. This is no cavalier statement. The litany of election criminality is intricate and involved, and orchestrated by those with the means to do so.

Criminality Beyond Anything Previously Witnessed

The criminality includes forging signatures, ballot-box stuffing, ballot harvesting, paying for voting, offering raffle prizes for voting, voting in place of the deceased, doctoring ballots, voting twice, not delivering opposition ballots, destroying opposition ballots, backdating ballots, re-running ballots through counting machines, restricting access of poll observers, and even assaulting and threatening observers.

Also, advising voters at the voting booth, ‘finding’ stacks of ballots hours and days later, feigning water main breaks to clear out voting precincts and then manipulate counting machines, delivering truckloads of computer-generated ballots, employing software susceptible to vote-switching, and untold numbers other illegal and un-democratic schemes.

The over-arching intent was to quash our constitutional right to vote in free and fair elections, to block the rightful, winning candidate from taking office, and to steal future elections at every level. All of these maneuvers, and others yet to be revealed, in the aggregate, required central planning behind them.

Big Questions, Currently Few Answers

Who delivered thousands of ballots by truck? Who drove the trucks? Did anyone have to pay for the trucks and drivers? Who summoned the drivers, in the wee hours, and who coordinated the delivery and timing? Who instigated the ‘water main’ break, or the equivalent excuse, in Atlanta? Who informed postal officials to instruct their workers to backdate ballots? Who directed postal workers to doctor ballots? Who directed poll workers to discard or destroy outside envelopes for mail-in ballots?

Where were the ballot mills located? Who printed thousands of ‘Biden votes,’ and delivered them in pristine condition – thus indicating that the ballots had never been mailed, and virtually had never been handled?

The further we examine the attempted coup against the United States, the more apparent it becomes that huge financial backers were involved. Who had the political bent, the resources, and the organizational capability to engage in such an endeavor?

We have witnessed that in the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, similar ploys and tactics were involved. Trump’s lead was so large that Biden’s operatives could not catch up without desperate measures. Other states, perhaps Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, Virginia, and North Carolina, could have experienced less noticeable, massive Democrat fraud, impacting congressional races.

Stamping Out the Plotters

An extensive investigation as to the coup architects must be undertaken, but who will undertaken this now that the perpetrators are in power? The state must act. To allow malfeasance on this level, historically unprecedented, is to invite it to happen again.

We’ve already witnessed justice abused or denied in regards to the DNC/FBI Trump/Russia hoax; Hillary’s 33,000 emails; Comey, Clapper, and Brennan lying under oath to Congress; and so much more. Many people are convinced that those on the Left are somehow above the law since no one is ever indicted, let alone prosecuted.

Each and every coup participant must be identified and this includes governors, some senators and congressional representatives, secretaries of states, board of election officials, precinct captains, poll workers, and perhaps poll volunteers.

This Will Not Stand

We fought the British for independence when we were completely outnumbered. We weathered staggering casualties in the Civil War and managed to come together. We overcame the legacy of Jim Crow and institutional racism, despite the Left’s continuing claims to the contrary. We prevailed in World War I, in World War II, after 9/11, and on so many other occasions.

Unless each and every one of the fraud participants, on every level, is outed, we are prone to such criminality in the 2022 midterms, the 2024 presidential election, and beyond. Our republic, our form of representative democracy, simply cannot stand if it is going to be undermined from within and the perpetrators continue to operate freely.

