68 Colorado elected officials requesting an investigation into the actions of Rep. Lauren Boebert.

68 elected officials in Rep Lauren Boebert’s district condemned her actions, and asked the Speaker to open up an investigation in to her conduct. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 16, 2021

The letter to House leaders says “there is deep concern about her actions leading up to and during the protests that turned into a violent and deadly mob.”

Boebert has remained defiant among calls to resign.

“We should take Democrats at their word when they say never let a crisis go to waste,” Boebert said. “Their hypocrisy is on full display with talks of impeachment, censure and other ways to punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence they have so frequently and transparently supported in the past.”

