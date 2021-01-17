https://www.dailywire.com/news/theyre-not-even-following-their-own-rules-packers-aaron-rodgers-slams-pelosi-newsom

Green Bay Packers All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed his disgust with Democratic politicians like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California governor Gavin Newsom for their hypocrisy in supporting draconian shutdowns of the economy while they were “not even following their own rules.” He added, “I mean, how many people have gotten caught?”

Rodgers, a California native who formerly starred at the University of California, Berkeley, spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” about his $500,000 donation to the Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which has been sending relief to many small businesses desperate to keep their businesses afloat. After McAfee, a former All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts, congratulated Rodgers on his $500,000 donation, Rodgers stated of Portnoy, “I’ve been following El Presidente on social media for a while; I’ve enjoyed his takes on many different things. And when he got kind of challenged, I was wondering how he would respond. Initially, it was ‘Here’s $500,000, you take it; you figure how to go with the money.’ That changed pretty quickly into him and his folks there figuring out how to get the money out. It’s just an amazing deal, what they’re doing; to be able to not only change people’s lives and livelihoods, but to do it in such a timely fashion. I mean, the money is going out every 24 to 72 hours.”

“I think there was such a need,” Rodgers continued. “If you look around our environment today, it’s not like the government is really helping anybody out in a timely fashion. I mean, they took forever to figure out how to give $600 checks away, and then you know may or may not get to $2,000 at this point. That’s not life-changing money. What Dave and his folks are doing with the Barstool Fund is life-changing money. It’s sustainability for these people, and I think that’s the thing that you gravitate towards the most is just not having a reliance on the government to help you out, because obviously it’s shown that’s not going to be the way they’re going to do it.”

Then Rodgers targeted Pelosi and Newsom as he slammed hypocritical politicians instituting lockdowns:

I mean, they put these rules in place. They’re not even following their own rules. I mean, how many people have gotten caught? “Don’t travel. Don’t leave the state.” Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. “Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate.” Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed, but I can send my kids to a private school in person.

Rodgers commented, “For us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.”

Of Portnoy’s efforts, Rodgers concluded, “It’s really a call to action for those of us who can donate. Let’s donate. Let’s help our brothers and our sisters out because these are our people. We’re all we got.”

