A poll released by NBC News Sunday morning found that President TrumpDonald TrumpFacebook temporarily bans ads for weapons accessories following Capitol riots Sasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP Section 230 worked after the insurrection, but not before: How to regulate social media MORE’s approval rating has remained relatively unchanged in the wake of deadly rioting by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The new poll found that 43 percent of voters gave Trump a positive job approval rating, a result consistent with polling as recently as just before the November election. More than half of those surveyed — 55 percent — disapproved of Trump’s performance in office, however.

An overwhelming majority of Republicans — 87 percent — approved of Trump, a small drop from the 89 percent that said the same before the November election. Five percent of Democrats said in the new poll they approved of Trump as did 44 percent of independents.

Just five percent of Republicans who voted for Trump told pollsters they now regretted casting their ballots for him while two-thirds said their feelings had not changed.

Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice when Congress voted to impeach him on last week over his role in the siege at the Capitol. Ten Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in voting in favor of impeaching him.

More than half of those surveyed by NBC News, 58 percent, ranked Trump as “definitely worse than most” president or “not as good as most.” Forty percent said Trump was either “one of the very best” or “better than most” U.S. presidents.

The network noted that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMissouri woman seen with Pelosi sign charged in connection with Capitol riots Facebook temporarily bans ads for weapons accessories following Capitol riots Sasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP MORE had an approval rating of 44 percent versus 40 percent who responded negatively. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor using Thurgood Marshall’s Bible In calling out Trump, Nikki Haley warns of a more sinister threat On The Money: Retail sales drop in latest sign of weakening economy | Fast-food workers strike for minimum wage | US officials raise concerns over Mexico’s handling of energy permits MORE‘s rating was neutral with 41 percentage approving and the same percentage disapproving.

The NBC News poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters from Jan. 10-13. The survey had a margin of error of 3 points.

Another poll released by CNN on Sunday found that Trump’s approval ratings sank to the lowest they had ever been during his presidency, with 34 percent saying they approved of the president.

