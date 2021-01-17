https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-mulling-21-gun-salute-to-say-goodbye-on-inauguration-day/

President Trump is planning to host a lavish goodbye ceremony next week on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Trump is reviewing plans for an event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that resembles a state visit, with supporters, a red carpet, color guard, military band and 21-gun salute all being discussed.

Trump will then board Air Force One for a final trip to Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump’s potentially flashy send-off will contrast with an austere, largely virtual inauguration staged by Biden, who discouraged supporters from traveling to DC due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of downtown Washington is walled off with anti-riot fencing and the public is banned from the National Mall during Biden’s inauguration. Biden’s team plans a “virtual” parade.