On live Italian television, gym owner, Alessandro, slams Prime Minister Conte’s socialist government for financially destroying small businesses and industries. In addition, he admonishes the empty promises of financial support and stimulus. “If there is in fact no money”, states Alessandro, “you are entitled to nothing”.

A population of small entrepreneurs like Alessandro risk disappearing and, at the same time, a reservoir of employment will dry up. Benito Mussolini’s economic system of government control of the economy has taken a stronghold again.

There are over 460,000 small Italian companies (with less than 10 employees) at risk of permanent closure due to the government forced closures in the name of combating the coronavirus. 370,000 of the small businesses have suffered a collapse of more than half of their revenues.

Small businesses have been particularly hard hit and massively disadvantaged in comparison to big businesses. Many of the larger businesses have been allowed to stay open, whereas restaurants, gyms, small retailers, etc. have had to close for long periods of time or operate under paralyzing restrictions.

Small business owners represent everything the left despises: free market capitalism, individualism, and property rights. Small businesses are not unionized so they serve no purpose to the left.

The joining of all powerful governments with giant corporations, where those corporations are dictated to by governments in terms of what they can and cannot do, make, sell or to whom they can provide services, was a political system invented in Italy by Benito Mussolini in the 20th century, and is commonly referred to as “fascism”. As the fascist dictator once said,

“The Fascist conception of life stresses the importance of the State and accepts the individual only in so far as his interests coincide with the State. It is opposed to classical liberalism that denied the State in the name of the individual; Fascism reasserts the rights of the State… If classical liberalism spells individualism, Fascism spells government.

Shame on you. It is time for the government to allow us to open our businesses. The little bit of money you guys allocated will hardly cover the 10% of the losses all small businesses are suffering. And I mean: the tourism sector, the catering industry, fitness... You guys are all buffoons. You guys are buffoons every time you speak of money you allegedly allocated as stimulus for the national economy. There is no money. There is no money at all. If there is no money, you are entitled to nothing. You cannot force businesses to remain closed since the Italian treasury is not able to fund any entrepreneur who closed their own firm. And there can be no discrimination between first-class businesses and second-class businesses. The Italian government ought to be ashamed of themselves. It is time they resign to give other political groups a chance. For the sake of a brighter, more prosperous future of the Italian economy.

