Twitter blamed a bug for the inability of users to search for The Lincoln Project as news circulated about its co-founder’s sexual misconduct.

“This was a bug that was fixed yesterday,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Caller News Foundation on Saturday. The statement apparently did not elaborate on why the bug occurred when news was spreading that John Weaver, one of the co-founders of the anti-Trump political action committee, had been accused by several young men of sexual harassment.

Earlier this month, conservative writer Ryan Girdusky broke the story about the allegations against Weaver after several men sent him evidence of Weaver’s inappropriate advances, in which he allegedly promised career advancement in exchange for sexual favors.

Weaver, who was a top adviser to Republicans such as the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, eventually admitted to sending “inappropriate messages” to young men, according to Axios.

As The Daily Wire reported:

John Weaver, co-founder of the anti-Trump organization Lincoln Project, has admitted to sending “inappropriate messages” to young men and come out as homosexual. In a statement first sent to Axios, Weaver used the same tactic as actor Kevin Spacey when he was accused of sexual misconduct: Acknowledge that he was gay. “For too long I have tried to live a life that wasn’t completely true, where I cleaved off an important part of myself in order to maintain what I thought was happiness and normalcy in the other part. I was lying [to] myself, to my family who gave me nothing but unconditional love, and to others, causing a great deal of pain to all,” Weaver said in the statement. “The truth is that I’m gay. And I have a wife and two kids who[m] I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place.” Weaver then apologized to “the men I made uncomfortable through my messages,” saying that he viewed those messages “as consensual mutual conversations at the time.” Later in the statement, Weaver blamed “Donald Trump’s enablers” for leveling “other smears” at him, though he did not list what those smears were. Allegations against Weaver began surfacing anonymously over the summer and were finally compiled by Ryan Girdusky at The American Conservative. Girdusky had been contacted on Twitter by a young man claiming to know of several others who were allegedly “solicited by Weaver for a job, after which he propositioned them for sex as part of the offer.” Direct messages from one of the young men said he had been “strung along for days about a possible job,” and agreed to meet Weaver at his hotel, where Weaver allegedly demanded sex. The young man reportedly consented but never received the promised job. Other young men started telling Girdusky similar tales, some of which merely involved compliments on social media and not sex or promised jobs. “While I am taking full responsibility for the inappropriate messages and conversations, I want to state clearly that the other smears being leveled at me by Donald Trump’s enablers as a way to get back at the Lincoln Project for our principled stand for democracy are categorically false and outrageous,” Weaver wrote in his statement to Axios.

Twitter has before faced accusations of suppressing information unflattering to anti-Trump individuals.

