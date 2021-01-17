https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-suspension-marjorie-taylor-greene-qanon/2021/01/17/id/1006007

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account has been suspended for multiple violations of the platform’s content policy, The Hill reported Sunday.

A Twitter spokesperson said the Georgia Republican’s account “has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy.”

NPR reported the suspension is in effect for 12 hours.

The Georgia congresswoman, who won election in November to her first term in Congress, has supported both the QAnon conspiracy theory and President Donald Trump’s accusations about widespread fraud in the presidential election, including wearing a mask on the House floor with “Trump won” inscribed on it, according to The Hill.

Although Twitter did not specify what tweets Greene posted that led to her suspension, the social media company has banned tens of thousands of accounts connected to the QAnon conspiracy from the platform.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” Twitter said. “Given the violent events in Washington, D.C., and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon.”

Greene said Sunday the suspension of her account was due to “the borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few big tech companies have on the American political discourse.”

