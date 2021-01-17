https://thehill.com/policy/technology/534648-twitter-temporarily-suspends-marjorie-taylor-greene-over-multiple-policy

Twitter said Sunday that it had temporarily suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-Ga.) following “multiple” violations of the platform’s content policy.

In a statement to The Hill, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed that “[t]he account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy.”

Greene said in a statement Sunday that her suspension was the result of “the borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse.”

Twitter has suspended Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to her office. She is a representative from Georgia, who has, in the past, made statements in support of QAnon. (H/t: @ReporterCioffi) pic.twitter.com/QQNTjftSB8 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 17, 2021

The Georgia congresswoman, who was elected in November to her first term, has voiced support for the “QAnon” conspiracy theory which claims that President TrumpDonald TrumpFacebook temporarily bans ads for weapons accessories following Capitol riots Sasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP Section 230 worked after the insurrection, but not before: How to regulate social media MORE has secretly battled a global cabal of child sex traffickers linked to the Democratic Party. She has also in recent weeks supported Trump’s false claims relating to the results of the 2020 election, and wore a mask that read “Trump won” on the House floor.

It wasn’t clear which specific posts led to Greene’s suspension, but Twitter has moved in recent days to ban tens of thousands of accounts related to the QAnon conspiracy from the platform.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon,” the company said in a blog post.

