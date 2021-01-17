https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-chamber-of-commerce-demands-amnesty-for-illegals-from-biden/
About The Author
Related Posts
Meanwhile in France…
November 27, 2020
Film Trailer — The Plot Against The President
November 27, 2020
Round 2… This Tucker smackdown of Jill Biden is pretty glorious… Reads her doctoral dissertation on air…
December 18, 2020
The end of our Republic…
January 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy