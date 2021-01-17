https://www.oann.com/vp-pence-and-second-lady-speak-at-lemoore-naval-air-station/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vp-pence-and-second-lady-speak-at-lemoore-naval-air-station

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence took to the podium at the Lemoore Naval Air Station to speak to military members and to tout the Trump administration’s commitment to the military.

Pence also praised the administration’s foreign policy achievements by saying the President understood that if you want peace, you must prepare for war. Pence stated:

“History teaches that weakness arouses evil and our history has proven that a strong America deters it. Our administration has always understood that if you want peace, prepare for war. With that renewed American strength we’ve defended this nation and America’s vital national interests around the world. I’m proud to say with just a few days left in this administration, that this is the first administration in decades not to get America into a new war.”

Pence noted the U.S. military has only flourished under the Trump administration. He emphasized it’s more equipped than ever before.

“Our military lacked equipment at a level that was actually impacting readiness, and our nato-allies weren’t meeting their commitments to our common defense,” Pence said. “Iran was resurgent across the Middle East and a terrorist organization controlled a landmass the size of Pennsylvania.”

Pence also stated he couldn’t be more proud to stand before the military members to report that under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the military was completely rebuilt.

“We’ve restored the arsenal of democracy,” Pence added. “And we’ve enacted the largest increases in our national defense since the days of Ronald Reagan.”

Pence added allies of the U.S. have stepped up as never before under President Trump. He added NATO has increased its contribution to the U.S.’s common defense by more than $130 billion since 2016.

This follows recent accomplishments by President Trump through ‘The Abraham Accords’ to bring peace to the Middle East.

In a separate event, Second Lady Karen Pence met with military spouses of deployed members to discuss employment solutions.

