Everything was going great for the Chiefs in their Divisional playoff game against the Browns until it wasn’t.

Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes was leading his team on what was shaping up to be another scoring drive when he got slammed into the ground head first while trying to convert a third down.

Mahomes is being evaluated for a concussion after this hit (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/XoCvtl5GB9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2021

Mahomes was immediately wobbled and needed assistance from teammates to stand. About 20 minutes later, Chiefs medical staff ruled Mahomes out with a concussion. The Chiefs currently lead the Browns 22-17 with 11:07 remaining.

