SHOT. . .
Potential 2024 Republican Presidential candidate and former SC Gov. Nikki Haley shared a story out of Texas where a school district opened a “free grocery store to help disadvantaged students”:
A Texas school dist opened a free grocery store to help disadvantaged students. The student-run store allows students to “buy” essentials without money. “If we can make our food pantries look like a grocery store…we can keep dignity in people.”https://t.co/ejsbHG6hzv
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 16, 2021
CHASER. . .
And then Gov. potential 2024 Republican Presidential candidate and current SD Gov. Kristi Noem called her out with an economics lesson noting there’s no such thing as a free lunch:
https://t.co/E2om4mZsw6 pic.twitter.com/pl40f69YCK
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 17, 2021
Oh, it’s happening:
The other week Noem and Haley essentially squared off before the RNC with very different speeches. Now, this. https://t.co/MwGmkMuWRc
— Jeremy Fugleberg (@jayfug) January 17, 2021
But look for things to get ugly:
Ask South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem how much SD farmers get in federal subsidies and how many lunches this free money buys the state. It’s billions and it includes a farm owned by her family members. https://t.co/wJpG53Y1if
— Ihssane Leckey (@ihssaneleckey) January 17, 2021
We also have the first fake news of the 2024 cycle, via Politico’s Sam Stein:
An aggressive first volley in the 2024 shadow wars, this time taking a sharp stand against giving disadvantaged kids…. food. https://t.co/FODSFzF97A
— Sam Stein (@samstein) January 18, 2021
FFS. She was not taking a stand “against giving disadvantaged kids…. food”:
That’s not what the quote means. You have to be kidding. https://t.co/PyJgOj3aC3
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2021
This really is a bad take on Stein’s part:
Politico’s DC bureau guy has really never heard the free lunch quote? It has nothing to do with specifically withholding food from kids. This is breathtaking @samstein
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2021
Oh, it will get worse:
Every day these people manage to demonstrate their lack of grasp on… just about everything.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2021
