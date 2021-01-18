https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/acting-secretary-defense-christopher-miller-labels-bidens-inauguration-large-security-event/

Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller calls the scheduled Biden Inauguration a “Large Security Event”.

Today, the US Department of Defense issued an ‘Immediate Release” entitled, “Statement by Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on National Guard Support in Washington, D.C.” Below are segments from the report:

As is normal for military support to large security events, the Department will vet National Guardsmen who are in Washington, D.C. While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital. This type of vetting often takes place by law enforcement for significant security events. However, in this case the scope of military participation is unique. The D.C. National Guard is also providing additional training to service members as they arrive in D.C. that if they see or hear something that is not appropriate, they should report it to their chain of command. We appreciate the support of the FBI in assisting with this task and for each of the more than 25,000 Guardsmen who answered their Nation’s call and rapidly deployed to the NCR.

That’s it. The Biden Inauguration is not even mentioned.

In addition, Miller mentions they have no intelligence indicating an insider threat but are leaving no stone unturned in securing the Capitol.

Miller then mentions the scope of military participation is unique and there are more than 25,000 guardsmen who were there deployed at the NCR (National Capitol Region).

There are a lot of troops in DC right now. Again, puzzling why so many troops are needed.



