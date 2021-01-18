http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kSXbFxEw1JA/

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Kristy Swanson — one of Hollywood’s few openly pro-Trump actors — is mocking recent efforts by the cancel mob to erase President Donald Trump’s cameo role in the 1992 movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

In a recent tweet, Kristy Swanson took a jab at the efforts to erase Trump, suggesting that she would like her scenes in the John Hughes movies Pretty in Pink and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off similarly deleted.

If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.”😂 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 15, 2021

Trump made a fleeting appearance as himself in the hit sequel in a scene in which Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin ) wanders into the Plaza Hotel on Central Park South. In the scene, Trump points Kevin in the direction of the hotel lobby.

Leftists have mounted a campaign to have Trump’s scene removed from the movie. In Canada, the CBC has already deleted Trump’s scene from its TV version of the movie, thought the national broadcaster has stated that the edit was made in 2014.

Swanson’s tweet inspired a handful of Hollywood leftists to gang up on the actress, including Rosanna Arquette, Jane Lynch, and Ken Olin.

Retweet if you’re okay with @KristySwansonXO being removed from every movie she was ever in. https://t.co/L5z5aUDvcS — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 16, 2021

I’m sorry. Who are you? — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 16, 2021

Kristy Swanson was one of many prominent conservatives who confirmed that she lost numerous Twitter followers when the social media giant began purging conservative accounts following its banishment of President Trump.

The actress said at one point that she had lost about 40,000 followers.

Lost another 20,000 followers over night. — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 9, 2021

