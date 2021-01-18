https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/afp-news-agency-serves-up-least-shocking-breaking-story-ever-about-what-pandemic-response-probe-discovered/

Last week we told you that a team of scientists was headed to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of Covid-19 and the response to the initial outbreak (just in the nick of time!).

Over a year after the beginnings of what would become a global pandemic, we get this “breaking” news from AFP:

#BREAKING WHO, China could have acted more quickly: pandemic response probe pic.twitter.com/RIkc4IY4DO — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 18, 2021

All together now: YA DON’T SAY!

Captain obvious swoops in with the big scoop. https://t.co/YPDLuOEvfQ — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 18, 2021

That feeling when you accidentally schedule a post a year in advance. https://t.co/a2KuhGv7rl — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) January 18, 2021

Remove the breaking part. How many people was banned for saying that. https://t.co/SIc9e4e7tS — Yosef Ozia (@yosefozia) January 18, 2021

News that was obvious to anyone with two functioning brain cells to rub together a year ago. https://t.co/YPDLuOEvfQ — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 18, 2021

Nothing gets by the World Health Organization and the media. *Eye roll*

