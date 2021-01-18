https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/afp-news-agency-serves-up-least-shocking-breaking-story-ever-about-what-pandemic-response-probe-discovered/

Last week we told you that a team of scientists was headed to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of Covid-19 and the response to the initial outbreak (just in the nick of time!).

Over a year after the beginnings of what would become a global pandemic, we get this “breaking” news from AFP:

All together now: YA DON’T SAY!

Nothing gets by the World Health Organization and the media. *Eye roll*

