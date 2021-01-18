https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/afp-news-agency-serves-up-least-shocking-breaking-story-ever-about-what-pandemic-response-probe-discovered/
Last week we told you that a team of scientists was headed to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of Covid-19 and the response to the initial outbreak (just in the nick of time!).
Over a year after the beginnings of what would become a global pandemic, we get this “breaking” news from AFP:
#BREAKING WHO, China could have acted more quickly: pandemic response probe pic.twitter.com/RIkc4IY4DO
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 18, 2021
All together now: YA DON’T SAY!
#BREAKING NEWS (From January 2020) https://t.co/utd4W88XG5
— BasedWhiggery, Esq. (@RandomWhig) January 18, 2021
Captain obvious swoops in with the big scoop. https://t.co/YPDLuOEvfQ
— Joe (@JoeC1776) January 18, 2021
That feeling when you accidentally schedule a post a year in advance. https://t.co/a2KuhGv7rl
— Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) January 18, 2021
Remove the breaking part. How many people was banned for saying that. https://t.co/SIc9e4e7tS
— Yosef Ozia (@yosefozia) January 18, 2021
News that was obvious to anyone with two functioning brain cells to rub together a year ago. https://t.co/YPDLuOEvfQ
— Joe (@JoeC1776) January 18, 2021
Nothing gets by the World Health Organization and the media. *Eye roll*