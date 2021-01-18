https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/01/18/after-fourth-american-imprisoned-richard-grenell-says-iran-is-making-moves-against-the-biden-team/

NBC News reported Sunday that another American has been imprisoned by Iran on spying charges, and that “the imprisonment of a fourth American could derail a bid by the Biden administration to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran.”

Benjamin Weinthal is a correspondent for the Jerusalem Post:

Richard Grenell says that Iran is making moves against the upcoming Biden administration because they believe they can get away with it.

Biden — and (Transportation Secretary?) Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders — all criticized President Trump during the Democratic primary debates for ordering an airstrike on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani — how many pallets of cash will it take to smooth that over?

Take them at their word:

