NBC News reported Sunday that another American has been imprisoned by Iran on spying charges, and that “the imprisonment of a fourth American could derail a bid by the Biden administration to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran.”

Benjamin Weinthal is a correspondent for the Jerusalem Post:

Within a week, Iran’s regime @khamenei_ir took another American, Emad Shargi, as hostage https://t.co/AoiFtWVDld

and announced it plans to murder a second champion wrestler, Mehdi Ali Hosseini. #United4Navid https://t.co/YD78nfGYo7 — Benjamin Weinthal (@BenWeinthal) January 18, 2021

Welcome back to the Carter years. Complete with hostages, gas lines and inflation the likes we haven’t seen in decades. — Dr. Harloween 🇺🇸 (@harloween7) January 18, 2021

They know Biden is weak. — Dr Sparky, 1st Gnome Division (@GnomeFirst) January 18, 2021

Send Kamala to negotiate. She wears Chucks. Isn’t that cute. — Trash Can Man (@phalangesmd) January 18, 2021

Richard Grenell says that Iran is making moves against the upcoming Biden administration because they believe they can get away with it.

The Iranian regime is making moves against the Biden team. They believe they can get away with it. https://t.co/yxh8XOunTk — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 18, 2021

Believe? They know they can get away with it. — The Catronaut (@JuliaGATX) January 18, 2021

They will get away with it. — Chuck Nute (@RouletteRun) January 18, 2021

Why shouldn’t they believe it? — glen belekis (@GBelekis) January 18, 2021

They believe correctly. — One-Horse Pony Express Rider (@StpeterPadilla) January 18, 2021

They’re not wrong — DiggingInTheDirt (@DiggingInTheDi1) January 18, 2021

Like we didn’t see that coming… — Sassy Senior (@lanzuini72) January 18, 2021

What has led them to believe they can’t? — Jamie Hinkle (@jamiehinkle) January 18, 2021

They surely will with Susan Rice calling the shots. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) January 18, 2021

Narrator: They were correct — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) January 18, 2021

This is my shocked face. — Save Ferris (@SaveFerris14) January 18, 2021

That’s a shocker, I wonder what ever gave the Iranians the idea that they could push around a Biden administration? — Alex Moen (@zblur22) January 18, 2021

Not only will they get away with it, Biden will probably write them a check. — Call me Dr Dave (@_Cutty5) January 18, 2021

Pallets of cash are back on the menu. — Dave (@BulleitBro) January 18, 2021

They know they can get away with it. Heck, we may send pallets full of cash by next week. — beer_bro (@beer_bro_) January 18, 2021

Not to worry; John Kerry will show up in Iran with pallets loaded with cash. Uh, on second thought, we’re screwed. — Jeff Alan PSU (@JeffAlanPSU) January 18, 2021

It’s an investment situation for them. Snag a few Americans, wait a month, receive a pallet of cash. The precedent was set a little over 4 years ago… — J Mcc (@Kcptech20Mcc) January 18, 2021

Iranian regime started their intimidation knowing the new administration has no balls to stop them. — AYS? (@aYsNahhh) January 18, 2021

I didn’t know Carter was back in office — Dr. Harloween 🇺🇸 (@harloween7) January 18, 2021

It’s the Jimmy Carter syndrome. Unfortunately his diplomacy was a complete disaster. Good man bad policy. — William T. Nahikian (@WildBillHitcoch) January 18, 2021

Biden — and (Transportation Secretary?) Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders — all criticized President Trump during the Democratic primary debates for ordering an airstrike on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani — how many pallets of cash will it take to smooth that over?

Take them at their word:

Pete Buttigieg says if he was president, terrorist leader Soleimani would still be alivehttps://t.co/xVJmOgtiEV pic.twitter.com/FE3YFyYExs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2020

