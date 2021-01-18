https://www.oann.com/alberta-premier-calls-on-biden-not-to-cancel-keystone-pipeline/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=alberta-premier-calls-on-biden-not-to-cancel-keystone-pipeline

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:05 AM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

The premier of Alberta, Canada has called on Joe Biden to not stop the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. On Sunday, Jason Kenney said cancelling the project would eliminate jobs on both sides of the border and increase the U.S.’s oil dependence on imports from OPEC members like Saudi Arabia.

Biden has signaled his intention to rescind the permit given to Canadian company TC Energy immediately after his inauguration. Kenney said if Biden does terminate the project, the government of Canada is prepared to take legal action.

I am deeply concerned by reports that the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden may repeal the Presidential permit for the Keystone XL border crossing next week. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/vZjun1IdMH — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, criticism over Biden’s plan to scrap the Keystone XL pipeline project is not just coming from outside the U.S. According to a presentation currently being circulated among Washington, D.C. lobbyists and trade groups, the Democrat plans on rescinding the permit for expansion of the pipeline as part of his day one agenda.

The project has become a symbol for the far-left’s environmentalist wing, which pursued a campaign of legal blockades that forced the pipeline’s operator to defend itself in numerous courtrooms for nearly a decade.

Biden’s assault on the American energy industry is set to launch the moment he takes office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

