The late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught that people “must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or perish together as fools,” and his message still holds true in a nation that has become increasingly divided, his niece, Alveda King, said Monday, on the federal holiday that honors her uncle.

“I believe we can begin to learn to live together as brothers and sisters with personal accountability,” King said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “We have to realize that we are one human race, not separate races.”

King said she’s personally decided “not to argue, not to fuss, even though my political views may vary and be different from others’.”

For example, she said, she is “very pro-life” and she will “continue to say that it is a civil wrong to abort a baby” but she won’t argue or fight with others about it.

“I believe we can heal if we begin to communicate with compassion rather than anger,” said King.

She added that she believes her uncle’s advice today would be to “listen to God.”

“You have to remember Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist preacher, so he would be telling us to look to God and to pray for those who are in authority so that we can have peaceful lives,” said King. “So we pray for our leaders, when we don’t agree we peacefully make that known. We have other elections and things coming up. We can vote again soon. So be aware of that as well.”

King added that her uncle taught that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. So as Americans — one race, one group of people still living here in America together — we are going to have to work very hard to see America grow and not be destroyed.”

