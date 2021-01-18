https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/america-last-biden-set-cancel-keystone-xl-pipeline-ask-congress-offer-amnesty-20-million-illegals-first-week/

Democrats will waste no time in crushing the American economy in the first days of Joe Biden’s stolen presidency.

When Joe Biden bragged he would do away with President Trump’s “America First” policies he wasn’t kidding.

Over the weekend Joe Biden announced he will push Congress to grant amnesty to 20-30 million illegals in the country and insist on quick voting for illegals.

On Sunday Joe Biden announced he will cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline on day one of his presidency.

Democrats have no plans to replace it. They just don’t want it. They would rather have trucks and railcars transfer the oil into the US.

Pure insanity.

Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit, as early as first day in office, report | Just The News https://t.co/EWNh9AAA9T — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) January 18, 2021

