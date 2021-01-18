https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/18/americas-sweetheart-debra-messing-will-deplatformhate-by-boycotting-any-advertisers-on-networks-featuring-kayleigh-mcenany/

Elevating the discourse and bettering American society is going to be an uphill battle, but Debra Messing is committed to doing her part.

And what better place to start than by boycotting advertisers on networks that let Kayleigh McEnany talk?

Why? So a zillion people could see how stupid it is?

Disagreeing with McEnany is one thing. But where is Messing’s evidence that McEnany is a hatemonger?

From the evidence we’ve seen, Messing is far more likely to be the one spreading hate.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...