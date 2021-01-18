https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/18/amy-klobuchar-glad-to-know-the-united-states-will-finally-have-a-president-with-a-covid-response-plan/

As a candidate, Joe Biden kept his COVID-19 response plan a bit of a secret, but after the election, he revealed his three key goals to fight the coronavirus during his first 100 days in office: masking, vaccinations, and opening schools. Nevermind that most of us have been wearing masks since last Spring; on Inauguration Day, he going to ask Americans to wear masks for just 100 days.

As far as vaccinations, he’s looking to innoculate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days, which shouldn’t be a problem, since we’re on track to do that easily. Our darkest days are still ahead of us, though, he warned last month.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who flamed out trying for Biden’s new gig, is glad to know that in two days we’ll finally have a president with a COVID-19 response plan.

In two days, the United States will finally have a President with a COVID response plan. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 18, 2021

Does this include trunalimunumaprzure https://t.co/C0CkDS5lDd — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 18, 2021

That’s the founding principle — Strawman! (@Bert_Huggins) January 18, 2021

Biden plan: we’re gonna just keep doing what we’ve already been doing all along. — David E. (@Doc_Rock1) January 18, 2021

Funny, because he has had a year to detail what he’s going to do and every time he just says “we’ll do it better” — Abstractjwl (@abstractjwl) January 18, 2021

Yes, he plagiarized it from the outgoing president. — Cyrus Lanager (@sonnylanager) January 18, 2021

It just includes plagiarizing Trump’s Covid plan but being cheered by the media — Unconquerable Soul (@InvictusUSA1) January 18, 2021

In two days, Biden is officially responsible for each and every covid death in the United States. — Jay-Pea (@ThisCantBReel) January 18, 2021

Somehow we don’t see that narrative catching on in the mainstream media.

Thank God we have to wear mask at Federal Buildings! Oh wait we already have to! Leaving that Basement has really made him Smart! — Richard schwartz (@Richard83423970) January 19, 2021

It’s a good thing Biden implemented warp speed. What a moron this woman is. — Joe Vitale (@JosephVitale16) January 19, 2021

That’s one thing Biden’s going to do that we hadn’t thought of: dump the name “Operation Warp Speed” and call it something else.

Thank you President Trump for Operation Warp Speed getting a COVID vaccine in record time🇺🇸👍 — MikeM (@MikeM93323590) January 18, 2021

Can Biden pass an executive order to make Gov. Andrew Cuomo give the vaccine to the elderly already? It’s not President Trump’s fault governors have fallen down on the job.

