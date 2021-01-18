http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KkrfpFo0v_A/

House Democrats are in lockstep on attempting to pass expansions of legal immigration, crippling enforcement measures, and amnesty for illegal aliens, a new analysis finds.

The analysis conducted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) reviewed ten pieces of legislation last year, including the amnesties known as the American Dream and Promise Act, the Venezuela TPS Act of 2019, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019, and the HEROES Act and how each member of Congress voted.

The average Democrat in Congress, the analysis found, voted 98 percent of the time for the legislation with just two percent of Democrats on average voting in opposition. Meanwhile, the average Republican voted against the legislation about 90 percent of the time.

While 119 Democrats voted to pass all ten pieces of legislation, 51 House Republicans, FAIR notes, voted 100 percent of the time against the legislation, including:

Mike Rogers (AL-03), Robert Aderholt (AL-04), Mo Brooks (AL-05), Gary Palmer (AL-06), Paul Gosar (AZ-04), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Tom McClintock (CA-04), Neal Dunn (FL-02), Bill Posey (FL-08), Dan Webster (FL-11), Greg Steube (FL-17), Buddy Carter (GA-0), Drew Ferguson (GA-03), Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), Rick Allen (GA-12), Steve Scalise (LA-01), Mike Johnson (LA-04), Ralph Abraham (LA-05), Garret Graves (LA-06), Andy Harris (MD-01), Jack Bergman (MI-01), Bill Huizenga (MI-02), Trent Kelly (MS-01), Virginia Foxx (NC-05), Richard Hudson (NC-08), Adrian Smith (NE-03), Warren Davidson (OH-08), John Joyce (PA-13), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Ralph Norman (SC-05), Dusty Johnson (SD-01), Tim Burchett (TN-02), Scott DesJarlais (TN-04), Mark Green (TN-07), David Kustoff (TN-08), Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Ron Wright (TX-06), Jodey Arrington (TX-19), Chip Roy (TX-21), Michael Burgess (TX-26), Michael Cloud (TX-27), Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Alex Mooney (WV-02), and Liz Cheney (WY-01).

Though none of the legislation was passed in the last Congress, FAIR President Dan Stein said with President-elect Joe Biden set to be inaugurated and Democrats regaining control of the Senate, he expects a major push for amnesty and an expansion of legal immigration levels.

Stein said in a statement:

Amid a crippling pandemic that threatens the health and economic security of the American people, it is highly likely that we will see a serious effort by congressional Democrats and the Biden administration to promote a mass amnesty for illegal aliens, significant increases in immigration admissions, and elimination of meaningful controls at the border.

Already, Biden is gearing up to introduce an amnesty plan that is likely to give a pathway to American citizenship to the majority of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States. The plan would come as 18 million Americans remain jobless and another 6.2 million are underemployed.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

