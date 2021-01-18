If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

A group of protesters, many of whom were armed, protested outside of the Ohio statehouse in Columbus on Sunday afternoon, local NBC4i reports.

Armed protesters gathering outside Ohio Statehouse, heavy police presence pic.twitter.com/5FYrRhGPVm — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) January 17, 2021

The protest appears to have been largely unorganized, with protesters expressing no single reason for being there. People began to crowd around the statehouse shortly after noon on Sunday, mostly dispersing within a couple hours amid snowfall.

“We are not a pro-Trump group” says one of the speakers for the Boogaloo Boys in front of the Ohio Statehouse pic.twitter.com/mHTMfSlLtk — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 17, 2021

Signs were seen at the protest raising concern about a variety of issues including the second amendment, election fraud, coronavirus lockdowns, and unity among the American people. After 45 minutes, protesters in support of Joe Biden began to show up as well.

Some of the protesters, who described themselves as “boogaloo,” said that they always come to protests armed so long as the law permits, and that they have no intention of repeating the riotous display at the US Capitol in Washington DC which took place on Jan 6.

Protestors identifying themselves as “Boogaloos” stood together in front of the Ohio Statehouse and called for an end to political divisiveness. pic.twitter.com/cABjt5Tsu4 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 17, 2021

Another man was seen dancing in front of the protesters wearing a shirt which read “dancing for peace.” One of the armed protesters joined the man in his dance.

“Dancing for peace” man has enlisted one of the armed protesters: @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Csxn43cyYN — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) January 17, 2021

Police officers were present at the demonstration, although no violent or serious incidents occurred.



