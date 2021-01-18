https://thepostmillennial.com/armed-protesters-gather-outside-ohio-statehouse

A group of protesters, many of whom were armed, protested outside of the Ohio statehouse in Columbus on Sunday afternoon, local NBC4i reports.

The protest appears to have been largely unorganized, with protesters expressing no single reason for being there. People began to crowd around the statehouse shortly after noon on Sunday, mostly dispersing within a couple hours amid snowfall.

Signs were seen at the protest raising concern about a variety of issues including the second amendment, election fraud, coronavirus lockdowns, and unity among the American people. After 45 minutes, protesters in support of Joe Biden began to show up as well.

Some of the protesters, who described themselves as “boogaloo,” said that they always come to protests armed so long as the law permits, and that they have no intention of repeating the riotous display at the US Capitol in Washington DC which took place on Jan 6.

Another man was seen dancing in front of the protesters wearing a shirt which read “dancing for peace.” One of the armed protesters joined the man in his dance.

Police officers were present at the demonstration, although no violent or serious incidents occurred.


