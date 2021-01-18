https://www.theepochtimes.com/army-secretary-says-commanders-on-look-out-for-potential-insider-threats-ahead-of-inauguration-day_3660627.html

U.S. Army commanders are on the look out for any potential insider threats ahead of inauguration day, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in a recent interview. McCarthy told The Associated Press on Sunday that defense officials are keeping an eye out for threats from within their ranks. But so far, he and other leaders have not seen any evidence of such threats, and the vetting of National Guard troops in Washington has not flagged any problems. ”We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy told the news wire. He added that National Guard members are also receiving training on how to identify potential insider threats. Potential insider threats have been a consideration for law enforcement since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. According to the report, the FBI is currently conducting the vetting of National Guard members, who …

