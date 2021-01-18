https://thehill.com/legal/534706-attorney-says-shell-try-to-depose-trump-in-three-cases-after-he-leaves-white-house

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney representing President TrumpDonald TrumpIran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries Pardon-seekers have paid Trump allies tens of thousands to lobby president: NYT MORE‘s niece Mary TrumpMary TrumpNothing becomes Donald Trump’s presidency like his leaving it Mary Trump to release second book on ‘America’s national trauma,’ impact of uncle’s ‘corrupt and immoral policies’ Mary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ MORE and author E. Jean Carroll, is preparing to bring forth three lawsuits against Trump once he leaves office.

Kaplan, 54, told The Washington Post in a story published on Monday that she has prepared three lawsuits alleging defamation and fraud against the president.

Carroll has filed a defamation suit against Trump after he said she was “totally lying” about her allegation that he had raped her in the dressing room of a department store more than two decades ago. Mary Trump alleges that her uncle and two of his siblings left her out of millions worth of inheritance.

Kaplan is also representing people who took part in ACN, a marketing company that was promoted on “The Celebrity Apprentice.” According to the Post, Trump and his three oldest children are being sued for making the company appear as a promising opportunity.

“Because of his prominence, he marketed his ability to convince unsophisticated, very poor Americans to invest,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan is well known for arguing on behalf of Edie Windsor before the Supreme Court in a lawsuit that struck down the Defense of Marriage Act and resulted in the recognition of same-sex marriage.

Apart from the suits being brought forth by Kaplan, Trump is also facing a civil investigation from New York Attorney General Letitia James and a criminal investigation Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Recent reports have suggested that Trump is considering issuing multiple pardons for his allies, children and possibly for himself. The constitutionality of pardoning himself has been brought into question, with several scholars saying a self-pardon would likely not hold up legally.

