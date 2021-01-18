https://djhjmedia.com/rich/biden-to-visit-uk-to-plan-the-destiny-of-the-world-with-prime-minister-boris-johnson-god-save-us-all/

It’s being reported that Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom as his first trip outside the country after being inaugurated after he stole the 2020 election, to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and plot the “destiny of the world” together, according to claims made by a source close to the cognitive-declining Democrat.

Those in the know say that the G7 meeting in June is likely the time for this plotting as it’s being hosted this year in the UK in Cornwall.

An alleged close friend of Biden told The Daily Telegraph that the Thief-in-Chief will put aside his differences over Brexit, something an American president has no business interfering with even though Biden has conveyed his opposition to the Brits doing what they want for the future of their country and their society.

“Boris is a conservative, Joe’s a moderate [Democrat] so I think they can get over it. I think they’ll end up getting along,” the source said.

What is this nonsense that Joe Biden is a moderate? A moderate what? Joe Biden is saying that on day one he’s going to ask Congress to give amnesty that leads to citizenship for 30 million illegal aliens who broke our immigration laws and have been living here illegally costing us jobs and tax dollars to owe these people a living. A moderate would never do that to the American people. Only a radical progressive would.

“Joe’s view will be that they’ll have the destiny of the world on their shoulders so he’ll want to overcome any political differences.

“I think there’ll be more empathy than there was between Boris and Donald Trump. Boris seemed to get along with Trump, but I don’t know if he really did,” the close friend of Biden claimed. I think so, because in England there are only degrees in socialism.

God save us all because many people have said that Biden is not the brightest bulb in the box when it comes to foreign policy, including Barack Obama’s former secretary of defense Robert Gates who said that Joe Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy decision he ever made. He later doubled down on it in 2019.

Even though Johnson was sometimes compared to being like often President Trump, the British PM’s policies have been much closer to those shoved down American throats by Democrats than the America First agenda promoted by Trump. This is probably one of the reasons why the British economy hasn’t done as well as Trump’s.

Let’s get something out of the way. Donald Trump was not a conservative. He was a populist-nationalist. He governed very conservatively because conservatism is based on common sense and knowing to do things that have proven to work in the past by adjusting past policies that worked to fit the current political and economic climate.

Johnson is closer to Biden’s ideology on things like climate change, immigration migrations, and the government’s authority during the Chinese virus pandemic.

Biden and Johnson have been spewing the great reset mantra “Build Back Better,” which the United Nations used while working disaster relief efforts in Japan after the tsunami in 2015.

Before Trump’s epic victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Johnson as Mayor of London was critical of Trump the candidate.

“When Donald Trump says that there are parts of London that are no-go areas, I think he’s betraying a quite stupefying ignorance that makes him, frankly, unfit to hold the office of President of the United States,” he said in a 2015 interview. Of course, Trump was right because police have said there are Islamic no-go zones in London where you should not go in wearing the uniform.

Rich is syndicated opinion columnist for David Harris Jr. and owner of Maga-Chat.com. He writes about politics, culture, liberty and faith.

