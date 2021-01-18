https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-inaugural-two-thousand-national-guard-troops-d-c-sworn-special-deputy-u-s-marshals/

Two thousand National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. to protect the Biden inauguration this week have been sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. The move comes after reports that Guard members were being vetted over fears of an “insider attack” by troops on the inauguration.

Photos of the troops being sworn by Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Columbia Lamont Ruffin were posted online by the U.S. Marshals Service:

Chief Lamont Ruffin from D.C. District Court swears in 2000 National Guard troops as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals prior to the upcoming presidential inauguration: https://t.co/vw5OC3maqV pic.twitter.com/oG6n1JgpiZ — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) January 18, 2021

More photos were posted at the Marshal Service’s Flickr page.

TRENDING: VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Film Crew Releases Never Before Seen Footage of 2017 Inauguration Riots

The caption for the Flickr album reads, “WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2021 — Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Lamont Ruffin from U. S. District of Columbia District Court swears in 2,000 National Guard troops as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals prior to the upcoming presidential inauguration. Deputation gives the guardsmen temporary, limited, law enforcement authority pertaining specifically to the safety and protection of the inauguration and related events.“

The nation’s capital has been turned into an armed encampment with over 15,000 troops deployed who are authorized to use lethal force. That number is expected to to grow to upwards of 25,000 troops week. Downtown D.C. has been divided into Green and Red Zones with armed military checkpoints to enter and leave the zones.

Nothing inspires confidence in government like politically vetted masked troops with permission to kill citizens being given police powers in the nation’s capital in a ceremony in the dead of night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

