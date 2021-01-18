https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-not-travel-warlord-jackass-leftist-puts-video-trying-desperately-explain-biden-victory-fails-leftists-think-genius/

This unhinged video only took the Democrats two months of poll-testing and team meetings.

Some jackass released a video explaining how Joe Biden might have won the 2020 election. Of course, he does not discuss or refute any of the arguments of fraud. Instead he lectures on how holy the left is and that they don’t need “parades” or “matching hats” to win an election. In fact, as we now know, they don’t even have to campaign!

In the video the actor and writer Matthew Cooke slams the 75 million Trump voters “who no longer believe in reality.”

Cooke tells his audience all of the affidavits by election workers have been thrown which, of course, is not true. He claims the “suitcase scandal” has been debunked. It hasn’t. It was as illegal and unethical then, to throw GOP observers from a counting room and pull out a ballot heist, as it is now.

Then he claims Black Lives Matter is a peaceful organization and Antifa is anti-fascist. They believe this.

Cooke then claims Ashli Babbitt was suicidal — not that she was unarmed and shot dead in cold blood.

Hollywood leftist Leslie Jones tweeted out the video.

Now it has 6 million views.

This video is littered with lies. It is truly hateful and evil.

Democrats cheer this.

Don’t know who this dude is but he broke that shit DOWN!! Listen especially the ones that need to hear it!! pic.twitter.com/gSZno2yaRh — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 17, 2021

